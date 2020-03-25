Give Local York switches to online-only format this year

The 24-hour giving event, set for May 1, will feature live-streamed and pre-recorded performances and activities while soliciting donations noline

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Organizers for Give Local York say the the 24-hour charitable event will go on as scheduled on May 1 -- in a completely online format.

“We are fortunate that an online giving event, like Give Local York, is actually the safest way to continue to support our nonprofits,” said White Rose Leadership Executive Director, Meagan Given in a press release announcing the decision.

Following CDC recommendations to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States, the White Rose Leadership Institute Board of Directors, which organizes the event, decided to make Give Local York an entirely online Giving Day and to cancel the public portion of events.

What this means:

Give Local York will not host or promote nonprofits exhibiting out in the streets during First Friday, but will rather broadcast live-streamed and pre-recorded performances and activities during this time.

Give Local York will not host the Big Give Party at The Valencia Ballroom, but will rather broadcast live-streamed entertainment during this time.

Give Local York strongly encourages all participating nonprofits to reevaluate and potentially cancel their planned in-person activities if they expect a crowd of 50+.

“In these unprecedented times, we don't want such a celebratory day for our community to contribute to the spread of a disease that can harm our neighbors and the people we work hard to support all year long,” said Given.

The event take place on www.givelocalyork.org, complete with a 24-hour online streaming channel, as well as on Give Local York's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Give Local York is also working with media partners like FOX43 to provide live day-of updates so York County residents can follow along from home.

In the two years since its founding, Give Local York has raised $4.5 million for local nonprofits from more than 10,000 donors.

“Give Local York has always been an amazing way to unite our community,” said Given. “Now, more than ever, we need to feel togetherness as Yorkers and to show that we have each others' backs.”

The goal for Give Local York 2020 is to see 10,000 donors make a gift this year.

In 2018, 6,534 individual donors made a gift during Give Local York.

In 2019, 8,777 individual donors made a gift during Give Local York.