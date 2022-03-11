York County man pleads guilty to violating Clean Air act for improper asbestos removal

Ty Allen Barnett, of Dover, was one of several persons and businesses named in a 10-count indictment filed in 2020, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man pleaded guilty this week to violating the Clean Air Act by improperly removing asbestos-containing material as required by federal law, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.

Ty Allen Barnett, of Dover, was one of several persons and businesses named in a 10-count indictment filed in January 2020.

They are charged with various violations of the federal Clean Air Act arising from disturbing and removing asbestos in violation of the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants regulations.

Lobar, Inc., one of the businesses named in the indictment, also pleaded guilty on Feb. 9, Gurganus said. The remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty and are currently scheduled for trial in June before U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

Asbestos was designated a hazardous air pollutant in 1971 since it can become airborne and inhaled into the lungs. There is no known safe amount of exposure.

According to Gurganus, the criminal charge is the result of Barnett’s activity as the project supervisor for the asbestos abatement contractor, First Capital Insulation Inc., on the Berwick Area School District project in Berwick.

The scope of the project was designed to safely remove environmentally hazardous materials from the site, demolish the former weaving mill building and construct a new elementary school, Gurganus said.

Prior to purchasing the mill in January 2014, the Berwick Area School District obtained an environmental assessment report that identified hazardous substances, including asbestos, located in the old facility. The existence of asbestos was confirmed by an environmental consultant. The findings of both assessments were shared with Lobar and its subcontractors responsible for asbestos removal and demolition.

Despite this, the demolition went forward before the asbestos was properly removed until stopped by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Gurganus said.

“Exposure to airborne asbestos fibers can pose a serious health risk to workers and members of the public,” said EPA Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Lynn. “The defendant knowingly failed to follow the required safety practices when working with asbestos containing materials, potentially endangering the health of workers and the public.”

Howard P. Stewart, Senior Litigation Counsel from the Environmental Crimes Section of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice, Assistant United States Paul Miovas and Special Assistant United States Attorney Patricia Miller of the Middle District of Pennsylvania are prosecuting the case.