City of York modifies trash collection schedule due to high temperatures in forecast for next week

Trash collection will begin one hour earlier, at 5 a.m., from July 6 through July 10, the city said.

YORK, Pa. — Because of the extremely hot temperatures in the forecast for next week, the City of York announced that trash collection will begin one hour earlier.

For the week of July 6-10, the city's trash collector, Republic Services, will begin collecting at 5 a.m., the city said.

"Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure," the city said in its announcement. "Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke."

York City customers must place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior to collection and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, the city said.