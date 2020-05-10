City of York begins hanging new 'Historically Edgy' banners at 104 locations downtown

The banners represent the work of 12 artists and will be hung in the City of York, Market, Royal Square, and WeCo districts.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York announced Monday that workers have begun installing 104 new pole banners representing the work of 12 local artists at locations around the downtown area.

The project, designed to promote the city's "Historically Edgy" brand, is funded by a grant from the York Community Foundation, the city said. It is also a cooperative effort from Downtown Inc, City of York, Market District York, Royal Square District, WeCo District, and the York Community Foundation.

Each of the Downtown York micro-districts will have three different pole banner art designs representing the work of three different artists, as well as the branding of the micro-districts in which they will be placed: Market District, Royal Square District, and WeCo District.

A fourth set of pole banner designs representing three more artists, with City of York branding will be hung in front of City Hall, at the north and south gateways on George Street, and throughout areas of Downtown York not contained within the three micro-districts, the city said.

A focus group of representatives comprised of art professionals, Downtown York residents, and business owners was assembled to make the selections for the new banner art.

The selection committee received a total of 54 submissions, from 23 different artists.

The works of the following artists were selected. Click here to view the digital versions of the winning pole banner designs.

Their work will help to continue the beautification of Downtown York as they fly over our Historically Edgy community for years to come!

Market District:

Robert Edward Brown

John A. Pavoncello

The Loft Studio

Royal Square District:

Amber Wiesberg

Shamar Mosley

Jeannine Dabb

WeCo District:

Deborah Nell

Jeannine Dabb

Rebecca Carter

City of York: