Boomer, the retired 'official team dog' of the York Revolution, has died

The team announced the passing of its furry community ambassador on Wednesday

YORK, Pa. — Boomer, formerly the official team dog of the York Revolution, has died, the team announced Wednesday.

The Revolution's furry friend retired from his official duties at the end of last season.

Boomer, who came to the team through the SPCA of York County, served with the team for 10 years before his retirement on Sept. 22, 2019. He spent the last few offseasons living with Jeff and Cindy Hoke.

“You can’t put into words what Boomer meant to all us at the Revolution and the fans he made smile each time he visited. He was one of a kind, and we were lucky to have him," said Revolution general manager John Gibson, who found and initially housed Boomer after he joined the team.

“Our thoughts are with Jeff and Cindy right now and all of those Boomer touched over the years,” Gibson said. “And that’s a lot of people.”

In addition to his many appearances at the ballpark, Boomer spent the 10 seasons traversing the York County community. As the namesake of Boomer’s Book Club, he visited thousands of area students to encourage them to improve their reading skills by offering Revolution tickets and other great prizes from team sponsors.

Boomer also earned his certification as a therapy dog while serving as the Revs’ team dog. In one of his last acts on the team’s behalf, he also helped find his young successor, Blue.