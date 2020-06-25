Berks County woman pleads guilty to rape of a child, related offenses in York County Court

Leigh Anne Marcini, of Oley, also pleaded guilty to filming a sex act with a child under 17, possession and dissemination of child pornography, and indecent assault

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 42-year-old Berks County woman pleaded guilty to several felony charges, including rape of a child, in York County Court Thursday, District Attorney David Sunday said.

Leigh Anne Marcini, of Oley, also pleaded guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, photographing or filming sex acts with a child under 17, corruption of minors, dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and indecent assault, Sunday said.

She will be sentenced by York County Judge Harry Ness at a hearing on October 2, Sunday said.