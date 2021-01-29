x
York County woman uses African fabrics to create face masks and clothing to foster togetherness

As a native of Kenya, Victoria Kageni-Woodard says she created Gusa by Victoria to celebrate her heritage.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County woman is using African fabrics to create face masks and clothing to foster togetherness in the community. 

Victoria Kageni-Woodard runs Gusa by Victoria. Gusa is also known as touch — Touch by Victoria —  is a commercial space located in York City. The fashion line is driven by trends in women's fashion.

As a native of Kenya, Kageni-Woodard says she created the fashion line to celebrate her heritage. 

"We need things that will bring us together," said Kageni-Woodard. "If there is a subtle way or a friendly space that we can nurture topics like that then what better way then clothing."

Credit: Victoria Kageni-Woodard

Though Touch by Victoria has put a temporary pause on creating masks, Kageni-Woodard says she plans to bring back the masks for Black History Month.  

Kageni-Woodard's mission is to empower women by celebrating their cultural diversity through fashion.

You can check out Gusa by Victoria,  here

