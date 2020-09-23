Police seek information in shooting of elderly man inside his home in York

Authorities say a 70-year-old victim was struck by a bullet while inside his own home in York.

YORK, Pa. — Police are seeking information into a shooting incident that left a man injured inside his own home in York.

On September 15, police say a shooting incident took place in the first bock of N. Franklin St.

In the incident, a 70-year-old victim called 911 to report that a bullet entered his home through the front door and struck him in the leg while he was watching TV.

Authorities say the victim was unable to get to the front door due to the injury, and police had to force it open to provide medical aid.

Police say other housing structures were also hit during the shooting incident as well.

Authorities believe the vehicle in the video below may be involved.