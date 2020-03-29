Wrightsville American Legion helps families in need by providing free meals

The meals are provided every weekend at the Wrightsville American Legion.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has made it challenging for many families to get the groceries and food they need. Now, one York County organization wants to pay it forward by donating meals to families in need.

Every weekend, members of the Wrightsville American Legion hand out free lunches at their location on South 2nd St.

Several local businesses support the organization's mission to make sure no one goes hungry, according to Joe Taney, Wrightsville American Legion member.

"This is what the American Legion does. Everybody looks at, you know the Legions and a lot of people think of an old man's bar. But, that's not what we are. We contribute to the community. We contribute money, volunteer work. Everything we do is geared towards the community and the veterans, so that's what we're about and that's why we're doing this," said Taney.

Members hand out the lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs a meal, you can drop by the legion between those hours.

If you would like to make a donation, you can mail a check payable to the American Legion Post 469.