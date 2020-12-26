Woman charged with fatal stabbing in Harrisburg

At around 11:50 p.m., on the 2400 block of North 4th Street, police found a male suffering from stab wounds.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is charged with fatally stabbing a person on Christmas night in Harrisburg, police said.

At around 11:50 p.m., on the 2400 block of North 4th Street, police found a male suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died, according to authorities.

Police say the investigation revealed that an acquaintance of the victim, Nafisah McNeill, was identified as the person responsible for the stabbing. McNeill was later taken into custody and has been charged with criminal homicide.