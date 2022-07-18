Wolf administration implements new treatment options for tobacco users

The Department of Health announced its increasing efforts to encourage those struggling with addiction to seek treatment for tobacco use as part of their recovery.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday announced increased efforts to dissuade tobacco use.

The department said it is increasing efforts to encourage Pennsylvanians who are engaged in drug and alcohol recovery programs to seek treatment for tobacco use as part of their recovery.

The Pennsylvania Statewide Tobacco-Free Recovery Initiative (STFRI) was launched in 2021. Education through STFRI includes a hope-inducing message that tobacco recovery is safe and achievable.

Every day, 12 Pennsylvanians lose their lives to the life-altering effects of substance use. In addition to the physical health benefits of reducing or eliminating tobacco use, research suggests that treatment for tobacco use may also increase long-term abstinence from substances, including opioids.

"People with mental and substance use disorders can experience additional benefits by successfully recovering from their tobacco use at the same time," said Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.

“Learning tobacco-free coping skills not only improves physical health, but also improves behavioral health outcomes," Dr. Johnson said.

The department launched a new media campaign promoting tobacco-free recovery. The program encourages people who are living with mental illness and substance use disorders to seek treatment for tobacco use as well.

The PA Free Quitline is a statewide program that helps nearly 32% of its participants quit tobacco use each year. The quitline is available with recently added services for callers with behavioral health needs, which is designed to help one of the largest demographic of smokers be even more likely to succeed in their quest to quit.

In partnership with National Jewish Health, PA Free Quitline and smoking cessation services are available to all Pennsylvanians 24 hours per day seven days per week. The PA Free Quitline offers:

Up to five coaching sessions by phone

Unlimited calls to the PA Free Quitline as needed

Educational materials on quitting tobacco use

Free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) for qualified callers (up to eight weeks of patches)

“We’re excited about the latest enhancements to the PA Free Quitline and the Pennsylvania Statewide Tobacco-Free Recovery Initiative overall because we know that they provide support for longer, healthier lives for Pennsylvanians,” said Dr. Johnson.

These initiatives are part of Governor Tom Wolf's advocacy against substance abuse.

“The coaches’ support helped me to build momentum to fight this addiction, walk through the unpleasant withdrawals without picking up, and obtain the freedom to live the healthy lifestyle I live today. It’s been over 4 years!” shared one anonymous Quitline graduate.