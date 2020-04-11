When will PA election results be counted? Here's what we know

When will voters know who won elections here in the Keystone State? Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke with a political scientist from ESU to find out.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When will voters know who won elections here in the Keystone State?

There is a lot to consider, including a record number of mail-in ballots to count.

Newswatch 16 spoke with Dr. Kenneth Mash, a political science professor at East Stroudsburg University, about this historic election.

“This is an extraordinary election, taking place during a pandemic record numbers of voter registration, record number of people voting absentee ballots, rules that have not been in place before.”

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state, and one a lot of people are watching carefully for results.

How many votes are left to be counted and where?

Statewide results are available on the Pennsylvania Department of State election dashboard.

“Because we do this based on counties, it’s going to put a lot of pressure on county officials and maybe put some attention on some people that are maybe not used to that national attention," said Dr. Mash.

Dr. Mash calls this a fascinating time and a nerve-wracking one for some, too. He says America has had elections like this before when the election results were not determined for days. His hope is that what happened this year changes things going forward.

“This is a fascinating period of time as we watch different states experiment with different methods. I would hope our elected officials will come up with definitive rules that aren’t going to be challenged in court, so everybody knows these are the rules this is how you’re going to get your ballot in after this election.”

When might we know the final results?

Dr. Mash expects all the counts will be in on Friday.



