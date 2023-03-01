x
West Manchester launches text messaging communications for the township

The West Manchester Township Police Department launched MyWMT, a text alert system to expedite township communications.
Credit: Jo Panuwat D - stock.adobe.com

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West Manchester Township announced today a way for residents to communicate with officials.

People in the township can text "Hello" to 855-976-9968 to sign up for MyWMT. The service, launched through a partnership with Citibot, will allow community members to ask a question, report an issue and receive text alerts. Those who sign up can opt out at any time.

Residents who have difficulty with signing up can reach out to the township Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 717-792-3505.

