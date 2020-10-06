Lebanon man wanted in connection to 2017 overdose death

Yamil Rivera-Magdaleno, 26, is wanted on multiple charges, including drug delivery resulting in death, in connection to a 2017 overdose in Dauphin County.

Yamil Rivera-Magdaleno, 26, is wanted on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, and

On November 20, 2017 around 2:15 a.m, police responded to a home on Houston Drive in East Hanover Township for a reported overdose death.

After an investigation, police determined that the victim, 40-year-old Edwin Allen, used drugs bought from Rivera-Magdaleno.

Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest.