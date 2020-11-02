Man wanted on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.
Marcel Lovell Scott, 33, is wanted on aggravated assault of a child less than 6-years-old and endangering the welfare of children charges for incidents that occurred between November 2019 and February 2020.
A warrant has been issued for Scott's arrest.
If you know of Scott's whereabouts, you're asked to submit a tip via the Crimewatch portal.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
If your tip leads to an arrest in his case, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.