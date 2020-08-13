Want a REAL ID in PA? You'll have to wait

PennDOT has hit pause on new REAL ID cards during COVID-19 mitigation efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. — REAL ID enforcement was supposed to begin in just a few months and now has been pushed back until October of next year.

This is the id that you`ll need to do things like taking a flight next year, even domestically, if you don`t already travel with your passport.

For those with a license about to expire or just people who want to be proactive, getting a REAL ID right now may not be an option.

Because of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, PennDOT is not issuing new REAL IDs.

So here`s what will happen if people still want to start the process.

Some people can pre-verify and apply for a REAL ID online.

However, that is only for people who received their first Pennsylvania driver`s license after September of 2003.

For now, people will have to renew their licenses and end up with a standard ID.

Those are the ones that have the "NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES" on the card.

PennDOT is encouraging people who still want a real id to take this time to gather the documents they need to apply.

Those are: Proof of Identity and Lawful Statuses, like a birth certificate or passport.

Also if you've changed your name, you'll need documents to prove that as well.