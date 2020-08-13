Want a REAL ID in PA? You'll have to wait

HARRISBURG, Pa. — REAL ID enforcement was supposed to begin in just a few months and now has been pushed back until October of next year.
This is the id that you`ll need to do things like taking a flight next year, even domestically, if you don`t already travel with your passport.
For those with a license about to expire or just people who want to be proactive, getting a REAL ID right now may not be an option.
Because of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, PennDOT is not issuing new REAL IDs.
So here`s what will happen if people still want to start the process.
Some people can pre-verify and apply for a REAL ID online.
However, that is only for people who received their first Pennsylvania driver`s license after September of 2003.
For now, people will have to renew their licenses and end up with a standard ID.
Those are the ones that have the "NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES" on the card.
PennDOT is encouraging people who still want a real id to take this time to gather the documents they need to apply.
Those are: Proof of Identity and Lawful Statuses, like a birth certificate or passport.
Also if you've changed your name, you'll need documents to prove that as well.
PennDOT has said says it plans to start re-issuing REAL ID`s at the end of summer and now since it's mid-august a spokesperson tells us that the ID's should be available again soon.