Vincent Jackson's cause of death could take months to determine, medical examiner's office says

Jackson was found dead in a Brandon hotel room on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office says it may take some time before it can determine what the cause of death was for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

The manner and cause of death are still "under further study," the medical examiner's office said on Wednesday. The office added that it could take three to four months for a full autopsy report to be completed.

The Tampa Bay sports world is still reeling from news of Jackson's death. He was found dead on Feb. 15 at a Brandon hotel. The 38-year-old checked in to the hotel the month prior and had been staying there ever since, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Over this past week, the community has reflected on not only the person Jackson was on the field but who he was off the field - a man who brought positivity to the lives of countless military families around Tampa Bay.

His charity organization, the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, had hosted an annual "Military Moms Baby Shower" event in Tampa where the expectant mothers were surprised with free supplies. Over the seven years that Jackson put on the event, local military families received more than $500,000 in products and services.

Jackson retired from the NFL in 2018. He is the 4th leading receiver in Buccaneers history, putting up 4,326 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time with Tampa Bay.