People collecting unemployment say there are issues with Pennsylvania's upgraded system

Claimants say the upgraded system is hard to use to sign into and use on mobile devices. Some say they haven't been paid since the upgrade happened.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians filing unemployment claims say the new upgraded system now has more issues and glitches than the previous system.

Last month, Pa. Dept. of Labor & Industry's (L&I) mainframe computer was upgraded with the goal to have a faster and easier to use unemployment benefits system.

The Dept. of L&I said the upgrade was long overdue and would enhance the user experience allowing claims to get processed quicker, but some users say that isn't the case and the new system has more glitches than the old one, specifically when it comes to filing claims and getting paid.

Here are what some claimants told FOX43 about the new system:

"The system is terrible, every other week there are issues in being able to sign in to file a claim," said Rob Setzler, a claimant. "The old system was always working and you could easily sign in on a mobile device, whereas the new system for some reason does not like my Samsung Galaxy, so it's finding a computer

"I was able to file biweekly under the old system, NEVER any problems! I filed after they switched systems for the week if May 30, went right through," said Kristin Regalski, a claimant. "As soon as I finished that claim I went to file for the first week in June and I haven't been paid since. No explanation, nothing! This new system stinks!

"Everything went smoothly until the new system hit," said Beth Arena, a claimant. "I haven’t received my unemployment competition and it’s impossible to get assistance. This is so upsetting."

FOX43 reached out to the Dept. of L&I about these issues.