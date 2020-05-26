Two people injured after shooting in Harrisburg

They were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries after a shooting in Harrisburg Monday.

At around 3:28 a.m., police responded to two reports of shooting victims: one from the 300 block of S 13th Street and the second from the 1400 block of Berryhill Street.

The two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the incidents are under investigation.