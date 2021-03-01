Tolls increase on Pennsylvania Turnpike

If you don't have an EZ Pass account and choose to use the pay by plate option, tolls are almost double what they were last year.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Driving the Pennsylvania Turnpike is more expensive in the new year and how you pay your toll determines how much.

The Turnpike commission's toll increase for 2021 includes a six percent increase for EZ pass users.

If you don't have an EZ Pass account and choose to use the pay by plate option, tolls are almost double what they were last year.

Drivers say the new tolls may force their hand.

"I do have a problem with charging a great deal more to identify your license plate and scan that rather than scanning the EZ Pass. I see it just as a push by the state to get more people to use EZ Pass," said Dennis Nester of Milton.

There is some good news for drivers, the 45 percent toll increase does not go into effect on the stretch of the turnpike that runs between the Keyser Avenue and Clarks Summit exits in Lackawanna County.