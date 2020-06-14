Lebanon County restaurant holds event to thank customers for their support

The event featured a friendly competition.

PALMYRA, Pa. — Italian restaurant, A Taste of Sicily, showed its appreciation to customers on Saturday.

The restaurant invited veteran radio show host, Sal Santori to join the celebration.

Santori broadcasted music online from the restaurant during the event.

It also featured a friendly competition called 'Taste the Flavor,' in which guests had to guess 4 ingredients in a variety of meals.

Organizers said they just wanted to thank the community for supporting the restaurant during these difficult times.

"Very grateful to all the people who are coming out to support Taste of Sicily," said restaurant manager, Michael Mangano, "It feels really really good. Like to just get back to some sort of normalcy."