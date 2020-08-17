Businesses can still apply for grants as first round of cash handed out to childcare centers, other small businesses

The second round of funding for small businesses is open through 11:59 PM on Friday, August 28.

The owners of Magical Days Learning Center admit, things haven't been easy for child care centers.

But the state is promising help is on the way in the form of small business assistance grants that, in the first round, totaled $96 million with nearly 5,000 businesses benefiting from the funds that averaged $20,000. The second round of funding for small businesses is open through 11:59 PM on Friday, August 28. Eligible applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration.

"COVID-19 may have caught us all off guard. But, together we will overcome this hurdle," said Adrienne Davis, one of the women who owns Magical Days Learning Center, which received a $25,000 grant through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program.

Magical Days is among the first businesses to benefit from the first round of funding. Owners Veronica Bunty and Adrienne Davis have owned the business since 2017.

Find information on how to apply at the DCED’s website.



The Governor's office said the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses.