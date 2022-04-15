x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Strasburg Rail Road offers unique Easter weekend experience in Lancaster County

Throughout a 45-minute long train ride, Peter Cottontail himself will be hopping from car to car to spread Easter happiness.

STRASBURG, Pa. — Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County is offering families a unique way to celebrate the Easter holiday weekend.

America's oldest continuously operating railroad is giving folks the opportunity to mingle with Peter Cottontail himself, on a 45-minute scenic train ride. Each child will even get a special Easter surprise before the ride is over.

The holiday-themed train rides will take place from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. There will be several opportunities each day throughout the weekend to take part in the Easter-themed experience.

Infants through the age of one are free, however, must sit on an adults lap throughout the entire train ride.

All tickets can be pre-purchased through Strasburg Rail Road's website, or by calling (866)-725-9666. 

Strasburg Rail Road has a variety of events, from a "murder mystery" themed train, to a "Train Ride with Thomas the Tank Engine."

Events vary through select days and seasons. You can find more information on Strasburg Rail Road's different train rides here.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bridging the digital divide: Lancaster churches teaming up to build public computer centers