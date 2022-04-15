Strasburg Rail Road offers unique Easter weekend experience in Lancaster County

Throughout a 45-minute long train ride, Peter Cottontail himself will be hopping from car to car to spread Easter happiness.

STRASBURG, Pa. — Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County is offering families a unique way to celebrate the Easter holiday weekend.

America's oldest continuously operating railroad is giving folks the opportunity to mingle with Peter Cottontail himself, on a 45-minute scenic train ride. Each child will even get a special Easter surprise before the ride is over.

The holiday-themed train rides will take place from Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. There will be several opportunities each day throughout the weekend to take part in the Easter-themed experience.

Infants through the age of one are free, however, must sit on an adults lap throughout the entire train ride.

All tickets can be pre-purchased through Strasburg Rail Road's website, or by calling (866)-725-9666.

Strasburg Rail Road has a variety of events, from a "murder mystery" themed train, to a "Train Ride with Thomas the Tank Engine."