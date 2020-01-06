State Dept. of Health warns WIC participants about potential scams

While WIC clinics do perform eligibility determinations, they will never call participants to request bank account information for direct deposits, officials say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today warned Pennsylvania’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants of potential scams, and cautioned them not to disclose their personal information without verifying the identity of the caller.

Although WIC clinics do perform eligibility determinations, the Dept. of Health said, they will never call participants to request their bank account information to deposit funds directly into their accounts.

“The WIC program provides access to resources for mothers and children across Pennsylvania and we do not want our WIC participants worried about being taken advantage of – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release. “We want participants to be alert, but know their information is protected and their benefits will continue to be distributed through secure means.

"Please be aware of potential scammers looking to steal personal information and report their number so more Pennsylvanians do not have this experience.”

If a WIC participant is unsure if a request for information is legitimate, they should contact their local WIC office Levine said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WIC services will be available over the phone or by virtual appointments until counties reopen into the green phase.

Residents can find the address, hours of operation, and contact information for their local WIC clinic here.

Pennsylvanians should report scams to their local law enforcement or file a consumer complaint to the Office of the Attorney General through an online form, by calling 800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

The WIC program in Pennsylvania provides services at more than 260 locations and serves more than 205,000 pregnant women, infants and children under age 5.

WIC families shop at more than 1,500 Pennsylvania grocery stores and spend $248 million a year with their WIC food benefits. In addition, the program also serves as a gateway for preventive health, and is considered one of the most successful, cost-effective and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.