State agency shares boating safety tips before Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial start of summer marks the first big weekend of boating in Pennsylvania. The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission is focused on safety during the fun.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Whether they're out for a float, a peaceful paddle or zipping by on a jet-ski, more Pennsylvanians are hitting the water.

"There's a lot of new boaters in Pennsylvania and across the country," said Laurel Anders, director of boating at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. "It's become so easy to buy canoes and kayaks and stand-up paddleboards at just about any retailers. There's a lot of new paddlers on the water who may not know a lot about what the rules and regulations are and how to be safe."

Thousands are expected to cast off and head out onto Pennsylvania's lakes, rivers and streams next weekend. As fun as it can be, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is encouraging boaters to consider their safety.

"National Safe Boating Week is always the full week before the Memorial Day holiday. Memorial Day in many states is kind of the unofficial kickoff to the boating season," Anders said. "It's when people start to take family vacations and spend more time on the water in boats. It's a way to kind of gear people up for the upcoming boating season."



Part of that gear is a life jacket. State law requires boaters to carry a properly fitted life jacket for each passenger on board.

Once those are ready to go, commission officials said you should also be familiar with where you're boating.

"It's really important to scout ahead and know what your waterway is. Look at maps," Anders said. "Call local outfitters and guides and ask if they could provide a little information about that waterway."



While Memorial Day weekend is often seen as a time for celebration, officials said save the suds for the shore. Drinking and boating is just like drinking and driving.

"A boater who is caught boating under the influence could face the same penalties as driving under the influence," Anders said.