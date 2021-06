She was last seen at her home on June 10 around 2:30 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are currently searching for Madyson Workman, 16.

Workman is a white female with shoulder length blonde hair and numerous body piercings. She is approximately 5' 6" and 130 pounds.