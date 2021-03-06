Snapping turtles increasingly seen across South Central Pa.

Rothacker says that the turtles typically lay their eggs in May and June and that they should leave your property within 24 hours.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Snapping turtles have been increasingly spotted by residents and business owners across South Central Pennsylvania.

Jesse Rothacker, president of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Lancaster, says not to worry about these turtles and that they will leave your property shortly.

“They’re really not out to get you," he says. "They don’t want to eat your cat. They don’t want to eat your dog. They definitely don’t want to eat their kids.”

So what should you do if you see one at your house?

"It’s actually a really easy answer," says Rothacker. "If you see a snapping turtle in your backyard, do nothing. Believe it or not, they don’t need your help.”

Rothacker urges people to treat the turtles nicely and remember that they are only there to lay eggs and then go back to their normal habitat.

If you do want to take any precautions, Rothacker says to keep your dog inside for 24 hours. The turtle should be back in the water within about a day.

Turtle nesting season runs between May and early July, so it’s not uncommon to see all kinds of turtles out and about this time of year.

In fact, gardens and other mulchy surfaces make great nesting places for turtles to lay their eggs, especially if your property is located close to a stream, pond, or any area of water.

But what if you see a turtle outside of your property or on a roadway?

“So if you see a turtle crossing the road, if you can safely do so, get that turtle to the other side and let them go on their way," Rothacker tells Fox43. "Let them be a turtle, it’s not their first day.”

If you do move a turtle, make sure to grab it from it's shell and not from it's tail.

But if it is a snapping turtle, your best bet is to keep your distance or let the experts handle the situation, Rothacker says.

While snapping turtles are not inherently aggressive, they do have a powerful, defensive bite.