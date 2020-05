At least one person was taken to the hospital after the shooting.

YORK, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in York.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the 600 block of South Queen Street for a reported shooting around 10:10 p.m. on May 10.

Dispatch says the ambulance took at least one person to the hospital.

There is no word on that person's condition at this time.