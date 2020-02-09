Police investigating early morning shooting in Lancaster

A victim is in critical but stable condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital.

On September 2 around 1:25 a.m., police responded to Penn Medicine - Lancaster General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

Police learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and was undergoing life-saving measures by the staff at the hospital.

Officials say that the victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say that occupants of the vehicle that took the victim to the hospital said they found the victim on the street near the intersection of East King Street at Ann Street in Lancaster.

When police checked the scene, they found spent shell casings and blood on the 500 block of East End Avenue.