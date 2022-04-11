Shapiro bus tour to continue through Election Day

Shapiro got an early start Friday morning in Lancaster. It was his first rally of four, held across Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe and Luzerne Counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Josh Shapiro got an early start Friday morning in Lancaster. It was his first rally of four, held across Lancaster, Lehigh, Monroe and Luzerne Counties.

Democratic Party leaders painted the race as a referendum on multiple issues.

“It’s about climate, it’s about safety, it’s about our health, it’s about preserving social security,” Lancaster County Democratic Party Chair Tim O’Brien told a crowd gathered in Ewell Plaza.

Shapiro’s campaign is also appealing to independent and Republican voters by addressing issues that they regard as more urgent.

Crime, for example, is rated “extremely important” for 27% of Democrats this election and 55% of Republicans, according to a Gallup poll.

“We will hire more police in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in his speech. “We’ll make sure they’re from our communities. They look like us. They’re properly trained.”

Shapiro holds a comfortable 11-point lead over Republican opponent Doug Mastriano, according to FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling average.

“I feel good but I also take nothing for granted. Those who know me run like I’m 50 points behind,” he said.

When asked why he thinks fellow Democrat and Senate hopeful John Fetterman has lost ground in the polls in recent weeks, he replied, “Look, I’m for John obviously. In fact, we were together the other night at State College. But these are two different races. I’m focused on my race, I know he’s focused on his.”

Shapiro’s bus tour will continue through the weekend leading up to the election.