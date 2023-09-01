Shapiro administration secures $100 million settlement following claims of environmental damage

The Shapiro administration announced Tuesday that it has secured $100 million to resolve claims of damaged waterways and other natural resources across Pa.

Within the $100 million received, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced plans to use $8 million to help communities impacted by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which Congress banned in 1979. They are a group of man-made organic chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen and chlorine atoms.

PBCs have no known taste or smell, according to the DEP and range in consistency from oil to a waxy solid. They can accumulate in the leaves and above-ground parts of plants, crops, small organisms and fish.

As a result, people who eat fish could be exposed to PCBs that have bioaccumulated in the fish they are eating.

"For decades, PCB pollution has contaminated fish in our waterways, disrupted recreational opportunities, and impaired a valuable food source for millions of Pennsylvanians," said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. "On behalf of the anglers of Pennsylvania, we are proud to join our partner agencies in securing this settlement as we work to protect our cherished aquatic resources."

The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection plans to hold the involved parties accountable by helping fight the invasion of PCBs worldwide. The money comes from a settlement with the Monsanto Company, Solutia INC. and Pharmacia LLC to resolve claims related to their production of products containing PCBs.