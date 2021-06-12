'Santa D' is back for the 7th year to collect toys for kids in Central Pa.

This week, "Santa D" will camp out at the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge to collect new, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The familiar man known to the community as "Santa D" will be at the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge for his 7th year to collect toys for kids in Lancaster and York counties.

This week, "Santa D" will camp out at the bridge to collect new, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers.

Since it began in 2015, “The Toy Challenge on the Bridge” has collected over 40,000 new toys and almost $40,000.

Last year, the event was able to collect over 9,600 new toys and more than $18,000 in monetary donations. "Santa D" is hoping to surpass those numbers this year.

All of the donations will go towards the York and Lancaster counties U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's "Toys for Tots" program.

"Santa D" says gifts for boys and girls between ages of 9 and 12 and infants to 3-year-olds are those in the highest demand every year.