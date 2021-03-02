Dauphin County Safe Sleep Initiative: Tips on how to keep your infant safe while sleeping

Thousands of babies die each year in the United States unexpectedly and the work continues to change that number.

YORK, Pa. — Bringing home your first child can be more than just overwhelming, it can be downright terrifying! That's why FOX43 is breaking down the most important things to remember to keep your precious bundle of joy, as safe as possible.

As part of Dauphin County's "Safe Sleep Initiative", they say first and foremost, it's okay to share your room with your baby, especially the first 6 months of their life. It is not okay, however, to bring your baby into the bed with you. By having a separate sleep space for your baby, it reduces the risk of SIDS or sudden infant death syndrome and the chance of suffocation, strangulation, and entrapment.

Secondly, if you want to feed your baby on a couch or armchair, that's ok, just make sure you are not too tired, because if you fall asleep holding your babe, experts say that can be just as dangerous as being in your bed.

Their next tip is for when your baby moves to their crib. Now, I know those crib bumpers that match your nursery décor are totally adorable, but they've been linked to serious injuries and even deaths from suffocation. In fact, you'll want to keep ALL soft objects out of the crib, even blankets. The only thing you want in the crib while your baby is sleeping, is your baby.

And last but not least, know that there is help out there. If you don't have a safe sleeping place for your newborn, all you have to do is contact Dauphin County Children and Youth Services, and they will help you get one.

