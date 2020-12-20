To benefit the Carlisle VFW

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cumberland Co., PA - The Pennsylvania Army National Guard teamed up with the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center and Veterans of Foreign War Post 477 for the 1st annual ruck march food drive - in Middlesex Township. Runners were asked to bring a backpack filled with non-perishable food items that will be donated to the Carlisle VFW.

"I certainly appreciate events like this that shows what you can do working together for your communities to improve the community, so thank you very much," says Pennsylvania VFW State Commander Ronald J. Peters.