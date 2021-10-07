Residents at Franklin County campground are frustrated over lack of maintenance and repairs

“There has been no road maintenance done. The water is absolutely horrible.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — “Nothing’s been done. nobody wants to help us out here.”

Residents at Indian Lake campground are desperate about the state they say they've been forced to live in for years.

They asked to remain anonymous out of fear of repercussion.

“There has been no road maintenance done. The water is absolutely horrible.”

Since they first moved into their home years ago, residents say they’ve had to deal with issues like low water pressure.

“Recently our water went dry. Apparently our well and equipment have not been maintained or repaired for many, many years.”

And discolored water.

“It’s very heavily treated and it’s very brown.”

They also expressed frustration about road conditions.

“You know, in the crevices, it has scratched my car, you have to go in very slow at an angle.”

“All these big craters in the road. it’s really bad.”

The residents say that they just want to be able to have access to what they pay for.

“They want the fees that they pay to go towards a new well, a new water system, something. That’s what we want to see, and the roads being maintained.”

Angelo Tesoriero, the certified operator who oversees the camp’s water system says they are aware of the issues taking place.

“This situation is they really need a second well and a new treatment building and over the years they’ve made improvements in the system," said Tesoriero.

But adds that the budget is just not there right now to be able to do the complete renovations.

“There’s not a lot of money out there to afford everything that needs to be done, so they just do the best they can with what they have," said Tesoriero.