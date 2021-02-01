Rep. Mike Resse, state GOP caucus chairman-elect dies at 42

State GOP officials say he died with his family by his side Saturday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset), who served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session died Saturday afternoon, according to state GOP officials.

He was 42.

State GOP officials say he died with his family by his side Saturday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg following an apparent brain aneurysm.

Reese was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2008, taking office in the 2009-10 Legislative Session.

Reese is survived by his wife Angela and three children.

On the passing of Reese, Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) made the following statement:

“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese.

“More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.