Red Cross of Greater PA deploys 19 disaster workers to help Hurricane Laura victims

The workers are part of a nationwide effort by the American Red Cross to assist those on the Gulf Coast affected by the Category Four storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania announced this week it is sending 19 trained disaster workers to the Gulf Coast as part of the relief effort for those affected by Hurricane Laura.

The storm made landfall as a Category Two hurricane along the Louisiana-Texas border.

The American Red Cross said it is on the ground on the Gulf Coast, supporting local officials and community emergency plans across several states as the dangerous storm hits the Gulf Coast.

"Red Cross disaster workers are ready for a large response effort in Louisiana and Texas with nearly 600 trained workers helping communities threatened by Hurricane Laura," the organization said on its website. "We also have pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast, and additional workers are standing by if needed.

"We are coordinating closely with community partners and emergency officials to ensure people have a safe place during the storm; how the Red Cross supports sheltering efforts may vary in each community, depending on local plans. On Tuesday night, as many as 5,000 people were provided a safe place to stay in emergency lodgings, including shelters and, in some circumstances, hotels."

In Louisiana, local officials will open shelters which the Red Cross is ready to support with volunteers and supplies, if needed. The Red Cross said it will also help to support evacuees placed in hotel rooms.

In Texas, the Red Cross has numerous shelters ready to open. In addition, we will help to support evacuees placed in hotel rooms or other shelters opened by local officials as requested.

Red Cross volunteers are also supporting evacuation centers, which are sites dedicated to directing evacuees to the best sheltering option for their individual needs. Red Cross disaster health services and mental health volunteers stand ready to help evacuees with replacing medications, eyeglasses and to offer emotional support. This assistance is available for anyone affected by the hurricanes.