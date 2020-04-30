PUC votes to implement 'overlay' for 814 area code, which covers 27 counties

Residents in the affected area -- mainly Central and northwestern PA -- will have to begin dialing 10-digit numbers for all local calls once the plan is implemented

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced Thursday that it voted 4-0 to approve a year-long implementation plan leading to the start of a new “overlay” for the current 814 area code.

The 814 area code covers all or parts of 27 counties across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania, the PUC said.

Under the overlay plan approved Thursday, a new area code will be assigned to the same geographic area currently covered by the 814 area code, the PUC said.

In the future – when no more 814 telephone numbers are available – telephone numbers from the new area code will be assigned to customers. This preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region, while also ensuring that a supply of new numbers will be available for decades to come, the PUC said.

“First and foremost, it is important for residents and businesses throughout the 814 area code to understand that there will be no change in their telephone service,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “The proposal approved by the Commission today ensures that customers currently using 814 telephone numbers will keep their existing numbers, and the PUC is launching a year-long education campaign to help everyone prepare for a second ‘local’ area code in the region.”

The PUC said the biggest adjustment for residents will be the eventual switch to “10-digit dialing” – where callers will be required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls.

Residents of the 717 area code moved to 10-digit dialing in 2017.

To help consumers and businesses in the region adjust to the upcoming change, the PUC has approved a timetable to implement the new overlay area code, including the following key dates:

April 30, 2020 – Plan approved / Education efforts begin.

October 1, 2020 – Residents and businesses are encouraged to voluntarily start 10-digit dialing for calls in the 814 area code.

April 1, 2021 – 10-digit dialing will be required for all calls.

May 1, 2021 – The new overlay area code will be placed into service.

(New area code numbers will not be assigned until available 814 numbers are exhausted)

Between now and the Spring of 2021, the PUC said it will work with consumers, business, community leaders, legislators and others across the region to help everyone prepare for the arrival of the new area code.

The 814 area code – which was established in 1947 and is one of Pennsylvania’s four original area codes. It includes cities such as Altoona, Erie, Johnstown and State College and covers all or parts of 27 counties, including:

Armstrong (northeastern portion only)

Bedford

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Centre (majority of the county)

Clarion (all except portions of west)

Clearfield

Clinton (small portions)

Crawford (all except southwestern portion)

Elk

Erie

Fayette (small portions)

Forest

Fulton (western portions)

Huntingdon (except Kishacoquillas Valley)

Indiana (northern and eastern portions only)

Jefferson

McKean

Mercer (extreme northeastern portion)

Mifflin (extreme southwestern corner)

Potter

Somerset

Tioga (western portions only)

Venango (all except southeastern corner)

Warren

Westmoreland (extreme northeastern corner only)

It is the largest area code in the state and the last to undergo changes because existing phone numbers have been exhausted.

The area code relief plan approved by the Commission was submitted by Somos, Inc., the neutral third party North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) for Pennsylvania. Based on current forecast predictions, the supply of phone numbers available in the 814 area code is projected to be exhausted in 2022.