Protests escalate to the city of Harrisburg being placed on lock down

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds escalated to violence during a black lives matter protest for the death of George Floyd at Harrisburg State Capitol Saturday afternoon.
As a result, Harrisburg has been placed on lockdown.
Emergency dispatch says that everyone should stay out of the city.
Peaceful and violent protests have erupted around cities in the country after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck. Derek Chauvin, the police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
This is a developing story.