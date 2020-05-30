Protests escalate to the city of Harrisburg being placed on lock down

Emergency dispatch says that everyone should stay out of the city.

Black lives matter protest happening in Harrisburg following the death of George Floyd Posted by Chelsea Koerbler on Saturday, May 30, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds escalated to violence during a black lives matter protest for the death of George Floyd at Harrisburg State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

As a result, Harrisburg has been placed on lockdown.

Peaceful and violent protests have erupted around cities in the country after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck. Derek Chauvin, the police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.