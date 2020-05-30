x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Protests escalate to the city of Harrisburg being placed on lock down

Emergency dispatch says that everyone should stay out of the city.
Credit: FOX43

Black lives matter protest happening in Harrisburg following the death of George Floyd

Posted by Chelsea Koerbler on Saturday, May 30, 2020

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crowds escalated to violence during a black lives matter protest for the death of George Floyd at Harrisburg State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

As a result, Harrisburg has been placed on lockdown.

Emergency dispatch says that everyone should stay out of the city. 

Post by fox43news.

Peaceful and violent protests have erupted around cities in the country after a former Minneapolis police officer was seen in a video with his knee on Floyd's neck. Derek Chauvin, the police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.  

RELATED: George Floyd protests spread coast-to-coast as violence ramped up

RELATED: 'Disbelief': Lancaster police chief reacts to George Floyd death

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available. 