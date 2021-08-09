Looking to get rid of unused or expired medications? Here's where to go

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has coordinated 26 different drop off locations for Lancaster locals to get rid of their excess medications.

Lancaster County residents can drop off their unused or expired medications at select locations.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has coordinated 26 different drop off locations for Lancaster locals to get rid of their excess medications; their goal is to decrease prescription drug abuse in Lancaster County, according to a press release.

These select drop off locations include:

Christiana Borough Police (10 West Slokom Ave, Christiana)

Columbia Police (308 Locust Street, Columbia)

East Cocalico Township Police (100 Hill Road, Denver)

East Earl Township Police (128 Toddy Drive, East Earl)

East Hempfield Township Police (1700 Nissley Road, Landisville)

East Lampeter Township Police (2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster)

Elizabethtown Police (600 South Hanover Street, Elizabethtown)

Ephrata Police (124 South State Street, Ephrata)

Lancaster City Police Department (39 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster)

Lancaster County Court House (50 North Duke Street, Lancaster)

Lancaster County Probation (40 East King Street, Lancaster)

Lititz Police Department (7 South Broad Street, Lititz)

Manheim Borough Police (211 North Charlotte Street, Manheim)

Millersville University Police (237 North George Street, Millersville)

Mount Joy Police (21 East Main Street, Mount Joy)

New Holland Police (436 East Main Street, New Holland)

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (860 Durlach Road, Stevens)

Northwest Regional Police (8855 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown)

Pennsylvania State Police (2099 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster)

Pequea Township Police Department (1028 Millwood Road, Willow Street)

Quarryville Police (300 Saint Catherine Street, Quarryville)

Strasburg Borough Police (145 Precision Avenue, Strasburg)

Susquehanna Regional Police Department (188 Rock Point Road, Marietta)

West Earl Police (157 West Metzler Road, P.O. Box 787, Brownstown)

West Hempfield Township Police (3476 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster)

West Lampeter Township Police (852 Village Road, Lampeter)

