Thousands without power across Central Pa. after severe storms

According to Met-Ed and PPL, thousands of customers across the region are without power on Tuesday morning as a result of the severe storms on Monday evening.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Thousands of people are without power across Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning as a result of the severe storms that impacted the area on Monday afternoon and evening.

According to the Met-Ed Outage map, nearly 19,000 people are without power in York County on Tuesday morning.

Additionally, in Dauphin and Franklin Counties, another 150 customers are facing power outages this morning.

It's unclear when power is expected to be restored.

To report an outage to Met-Ed, you can call 1-888-544-4977.

According to the PPL Outage map, over 1,000 people are facing outages in Lancaster and Perry Counties this morning.

It's unknown when the outages are expected to be resolved.