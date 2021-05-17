York County pool store with deposits through 2023; staff limiting chlorine purchases

At Buchmyer's Pools, in-ground pools are sold out until next September. The owner says customers have already put deposits down on pools for 2023.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Business at pool stores is picking up.

One York County owner says business is the busiest it has ever been, and she's having to limit how much supplies some customers can buy.

"It is just crazy," said Kriste Buchmyer-Felton, owner of Buchmyer's Pools.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are the busiest days at the store off Route 30 in York County.

Buchmyer-Felton says, as sad as it is that people experienced COVID-19, pools sales have not taken a dip throughout the pandemic. In fact, they've soared with people wanting to make improvements to their homes and backyards.

"We are already booking pools for next year," she told FOX43.

The store has plenty of above-ground pools still for sale.

"You can cash, carry, take them home, put them up yourself. I have contractors that might be willing or have time to put pools in," she said.

However, in-ground pools are sold out until the end of next year.

"I've already taken deposits on 2023 above-ground pools and 2023 in-ground pools," added Buchmyer-Felton. "We're tired. I've actually spent the night, a couple of nights, which is a first this year, kind of curled up between two office chairs. I've done that several times this year."

The owner says she is putting an emphasis on selfcare.

"I am taking vitamins, and I really try to stay home on Sundays right now because it's my only day off," explained Buchmyer-Felton.

She says staff members must order supplies in advance. They're also limiting chlorine sales to whatever a customer bought last year.

"We're trying really hard - we have a sign on the door - we're trying really hard to make sure we're taking care of our regular customers. We did bring in some different brands of chlorine to supplement. We're making sure everybody gets something, but we're not going to allow hoarding or getting into a crazy toilet paper situation," she said.