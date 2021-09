Authorities responded to the area of Briggs St. and N. 15th St. in Harrisburg around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have detained a man having a 'mental health episode' officials said.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that police responded to the area of Briggs St. and N. 15th St. in Harrisburg around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Around 10:40 a.m., a man was detained by police.

Roadways in the area are temporarily closed.