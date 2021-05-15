Police investigating murder-suicide in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Swatara Township, Dauphin County that happened Friday.
Police said shortly before midnight, they were dispatched to a house in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a domestic incident.
Authorities did not receive an answer at the door and forced entry into the home. Police found a male and female dead with gunshot wounds.
Police say the investigation is being conducted by Swatara Police detectives, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.
Identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification to the families, according to officials.