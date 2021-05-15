Police investigating murder-suicide in Dauphin County

Police found a male and female dead with gunshot wounds and determined that this incident was a murder-suicide.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Swatara Township, Dauphin County that happened Friday.

Police said shortly before midnight, they were dispatched to a house in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a domestic incident.

Authorities did not receive an answer at the door and forced entry into the home. Police found a male and female dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say the investigation is being conducted by Swatara Police detectives, the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office and the Dauphin County Coroner's Office.