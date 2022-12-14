Dauphin Co. police dept. and state AG's office team up to educate older Pennsylvanians of scams

It's estimated that senior citizens across the country lose $3 billion to scams and fraud cases each year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Swatara Township Police and the State's Attorney General's Office teamed up today to help seniors identify scams and fraud.

Officials say senior citizens are more likely to be victims of fraud, identity theft, scams and financial exploitation. They say many criminals see older residents as vulnerable targets to exploit.

That's why both departments recommend erring on the side of caution when navigating the internet or picking up a call from an unknown number. If something seems suspicious, it probably is.

"Don't be afraid to screen your phone calls if you don't recognize the number or even if you do recognize the number. If it's coming from a business you didn't reach out to, don't be afraid to screen it," said Detective Chris Seiler with the Swatara Township Police Department.

"Let them leave a message, you can call them back if it's relevant. But, this way you have an opportunity to determine if it's worth your while," he continued.