Study: Pennsylvania places high in pedestrian deaths across the U.S.

The Commonwealth ranked ninth, with 1,426 recorded fatalities over an 8-year period from 2012 to 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania ranked high in a new study that revealed U.S. states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths recorded.

The Commonwealth ranked ninth, with 1,426 recorded fatalities over an 8-year period from 2012 to 2020, according to the study conducted by experts at RMFW Law.

According to the study, 2018 saw the highest amount of pedestrians killed, with 197 recorded deaths in Pennsylvania.

California ranked first in the study with a total of 7,742 deaths, over 2,000 more than any other state. Their highest total within the allotted time frame was in 2020 when 986 pedestrians were killed.

A full list of the top 10 states and the pedestrians killed over an 8-year period is as follows:

1. California- 7,724

2. Florida- 5,615

3. Texas- 5,225

4. New York- 2,534

5. Georgia- 1,962

6. North Carolina- 1,787

7. Arizona- 1,639

8. New Jersey- 1,490

9. Pennsylvania- 1,426

10. Michigan- 1,365

The state with the fewest pedestrian deaths was Wyoming, with just 53 deaths over the 8-year period. Their deadliest year was 2019, with 11 deaths in one year.

The top five states with the fewest pedestrian casualties are as follows:

1. Wyoming- 53

2. Vermont- 54

3. North Dakota- 55

4. South Dakota- 73

5. District of Columbia- 87

In Pennsylvania, an average of 158 pedestrians were killed every year between 2012 and 2020.

However, Pennsylvania did not rank among the states with the highest fatality rate based on population. New Mexico holds the top spot, with an average of 3.37 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people.