Pennsylvania Prepares To Deploy Help As Multiple States Brace For Isaias Damage

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is housing mobile command units in North Codorus Township, York County

Mobile command units are ready to roll out of North Codorus Township at a moments notice as the US Army Corps of Engineers prepares its response to Isaias across multiple states. But, this year crews must also prepare to respond in the midst of a global pandemic.

Crews tell FOX43 they are packing sanitizers, masks and supplies for deep cleaning. They admit those types of supplies are not uncommon for any emergency responder. But, this year crews are specifically packing them with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

"We tend to pack anything and everything we possibly could need," said Leon Skinner, who is part of the crew preparing for the storm with the US Army Corps of Engineers. But he added, "we never really needed face masks per se in regards to a virus."

The Baltimore District of the US Army Corps of Engineers is tasked with preparing for potential impacts, which could also reach the mid-Atlantic region in the coming days. The preparation includes bracing for potential flooding and emergency support to the Susquehanna and Potomac watersheds in anticipation of heavy rains. Emergency responders also stand ready to help if flooding happens in Ocean City, Maryland along with 16 reservoirs and 150 miles of levees throughout Maryland, the District of Columbia, Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District and its personnel stand ready to help communities in our region reduce risks from Hurricane Isaias and to rapidly support emergency response efforts locally or across the country in support of state and federal response activities,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. John T. Litz. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is always prepared to support local and federal emergency response efforts, and especially stands ready to again serve as FEMA’s engineer should the need arise.”

View reservoir data here.

View information on Baltimore District’s Levee Safety Program here.