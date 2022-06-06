Pa. EMS agencies call for more government support

Inflation and staffing shortages continue to be a problem, and EMS agencies are speaking out about reform to the current emergency management system.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania legislators and EMS providers met at the State Capitol to discuss the need for increased funding and overall reform from the government on Monday.

Staffing concerns have worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to longer response times, workforce shortages, low reimbursements, and little to no municipal funding in many areas.

The recent increase in fuel prices have made agencies go over their operational budget.

So far, two bills have passed in the House, and are going to the Senate. These bills deal with Medicaid reimbursement rates and give agencies the chance to seek additional funding.

Officials say the time is now to make changes before the EMS system collapses.

"What's going to happen when they're shorthanded on staff or not able to fund, especially with the cost of fuel, response times will be longer, and people are going to suffer because of that," State Senator Pat Stefano said.

This is not the first time EMS companies have reached out for government support, but the pandemic has only heightened the urgency.

EMS obtained $25 million for their providers in February, which is still not sufficient enough to function, they say. However, the community of responders also say they are grateful for this funding.

EMS agencies say their goal is to have both bills on the governor's desk within the next couple of weeks.