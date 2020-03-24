Penn State Health sees increase in at-home child injuries

With schools closed because of COVID-18, the trauma center at Penn State Health has seen an increase in kids injuries

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — With schools closed because of COVID-18, the trauma center at Penn State Health has seen an increase in kids injuries.

This time of year, experts at Penn State Children's Hospital said they might see one or two pediatric trauma patients a day. Since Governor Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, those numbers have gone up to three, five, and even six in one day.

"Kids climbing, literally climbing things in the house they shouldn't be, using beds as trampolines all those things that kids do to burn off energy," Amy Bollinger, Program Manager for Pediatric Trauma and Injury Prevention at Penn State Children's Hospital, said. "But kids are falling and they are getting hurt."

Bollinger said kids aren't thinking about these types of dangers. After all, they're kids. Their job is to play.

"We've also seen a lot of kids outside learning how to maybe ride a bike or get on a scooter or do those things for the first time," Bollinger said. "The problem is, that if a child has never ridden a bike before, or never been on a scooter before, they're going to fall."

Bollinger said under normal circumstances they would encourage these types of new activities, under proper supervision - just not during a pandemic when families have enough stress to deal with. She suggested letting kids play outside in the backyard, help with yard work, watch tv or read a book. No jumping on furniture. And if your'e child already knows how to ride a bike, that's fine too. Wearing a helmet is a must.