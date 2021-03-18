Pedestrian dies 16 days after being struck by a vehicle in Dover Township

The police report found that there were no street lights on in the area when the crash occurred, making it quite dark and hard to see.

DOVER, Pa. — According to the York County Coroner's Office, Diamind Eppley, 25, died at WellSpan York Hospital on March 12, after being struck by a vehicle 16 days prior.

An autopsy was completed on March 16, and the cause of death was ruled as cranial cerebral blunt force trauma and the manner was ruled accidental.

According to police, Eppley was walking in the area of Emig Mill Road and Carlisle Road in Dover Township on Feb. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle around 7 p.m. The driver remained on the scene after hitting Eppley.

The police report found that there were no street lights on in the area when the crash occurred, making it quite dark and hard to see.

Eppley suffered injuries at the scene and was soon transferred to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.